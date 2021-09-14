Broadway-style shows heading to Branson

BRANSON, Mo. – Earlier today, Silver Dollar City announced on social media that it will feature a Broadway-style show this Christmas.

The new “Home for Christmas” show will cost about half a million dollars to produce.

The Mansion Theatre for the Performing Arts will also be featuring two Broadway-style shows in the next few weeks.

The first show is “The Music of Billy Joel,” starring Michael Kavanaugh this October. After that, “The Simon and Garfunkel Story” is set to hit the historic stage on November 26th-27th.

The general manager of the Mansion Theatre, Larry Wilhite, said they are excited to diversify their schedule.

“Production value of Branson is not necessarily Broadway,” said Wilhite. “I mean we have the song, the dance, the lyric, you know storyboard type stuff and then just the pure entertainment of songs. Broadway obviously, that’s a different presentation. You know, you have a wall between your audience. It’s called the wall, where you’re performing here, and the audience is watching. Whereas a musical entertainer, you know you’re out on the edge. You’re involving the audience, bringing them into you.”