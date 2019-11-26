Bridge in Taney County re-opens two weeks early

TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — This Thanksgiving, some drivers in Taney County near Kissee Mills are thankful that plans to completely shut down a major bridge, have been cut short.

The bridge is now going to be completely re-opened for now and after the Thanksgiving weekend, the bridge will be partially closed.

“Starting on Monday we’re going to have one lane closed just to come in and do the initial repairs on it and the bridge won’t be shut down,” said Jamie Sartin, one of the bridge crew members.

Sartin says they were two whole weeks ahead of schedule. The bridge was opening completely right then, but down to one lane on Monday.

Repair crews from MoDOT plan to add support to the bridge in the areas where it’s needed the most and that includes adding new concrete and steel members.

Administrators at Forsyth High School were told about the complete closure this past Friday.

“MoDOT was fantastic as far as their communication with us,” said Jeff Mingus, Superintendent of Forsyth Schools. “They let us know as soon as they knew and they worked with us over the weekend and the first of the week to tell us what their plans were and we appreciate that.”

Bryce Collins, a senior at the school moved in with a family that lives closer to avoid a long commute.

“First couple of days I made the drive all the way out to Bradleyville and then all the way down to Cedarcreek,” Collins said. “But, that took about an hour and 15 minutes and with a truck that gets nine miles to the gallon you can’t do that.”

MoDOT wants drivers to know that although the bridge will not be completely shut down, they should still plan for some delays because of the one-lane closure.