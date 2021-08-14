Brewery company coming to Battlefield in November

BATTLEFIELD, Mo. — Battlefield is getting its first brewery. Wire Road Brewing company plans to open in late November.

Kary Walker and Jeff Birchler, along with both of their wives, are owners of Wire Road.

“We decided to tackle this project and look in Hollister, Branson, Nixa, and Ozark,” Walker said. “Battlefield fit just exactly what we wanted to do.”

Walker is from Nixa and Birchler is from Rogersville. They both taught in the Springfield area.

“I’m an old science teacher so I love the science behind the brewing process,” Birchler said.

Wire Road is on Timbercreek Avenue just off of Route FF in Battlefield. The owners purchased the land at the start of the pandemic. They’ve had their fair share of setbacks.

“We call them COVID curve balls that we get thrown,” Birchler said. “I think that’s something that others deal with too.”

Wire Road will have indoor and outdoor seating, along with a Beer Garden. There will be a bar outside and inside. Beer, Wine, and Non-Alcoholic beverages will be served. In the mornings, customers can enjoy coffee and pastries. The Brewery will also have live acoustic music from time to time.

Wire Road is one of several breweries in the Ozarks. It’s looking to hire 12 to 14 full-time employees.