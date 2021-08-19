One person shot overnight, Springfield Police searching for shooter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One person was critically injured after being shot on South National near the Medical Mile Plaza.

A call about a shooting in the 3200 block of S. National came into dispatch around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday night, according to SPD Lt. Mark Foos.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

“We had witnesses report that a white passenger car, that’s all the info we have right now, was driving southbound on national, stopped, and an unknown male individual exited the vehicle, had a face covering on, and basically assaulted the victim with a firearm and then got into the car and drove northbound from the scene,” says Lt. Foos.

Northbound National avenue between Walnut Lawn street and Montclair street had to be shut down for a period of time as police investigated the scene.

SPD does not believe the public is in any danger, as this appears to be an isolated incident.

We will continue following this investigation.