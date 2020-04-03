BREAKING: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces statewide “stay-at-home” order

FILE – In this May 29, 2019 file photo, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson addresses the media during a news conference in his Capitol office in Jefferson City, Mo. Missouri’s Republican governor, Parson, is expected to announce that he’s running for a full term in office. Parson has a campaign announcement planned for Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, near his cattle ranch in Bolivar. (Julie Smith/The Jefferson City News-Tribune via AP File)

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced a statewide “stay-at-home” order. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, and is scheduled to last until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020.

According to the order, individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri should avoid leaving their homes unless necassary.

“First and foremost, I want everyone to know that I love this state and the people of this state,” Gov. Parson said Friday, April 3. “The people of this great state clearly define who we are in Missouri, and as Governor, I have no greater responsibility than to protect the health, well-being, and safety of all Missourians.”

The Order includes specific guidance for staying at home, social distancing, businesses and employees, schools, restaurants, firearm sales and state government buildings.

These guidelines include: