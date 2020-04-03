BREAKING: Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announces statewide “stay-at-home” order

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson has announced a statewide “stay-at-home” order. The order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, April 6, 2020, and is scheduled to last until 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 24, 2020.
According to the order, individuals currently residing within the state of Missouri should avoid leaving their homes unless necassary.
“First and foremost, I want everyone to know that I love this state and the people of this state,” Gov. Parson said Friday, April 3. “The people of this great state clearly define who we are in Missouri, and as Governor, I have no greater responsibility than to protect the health, well-being, and safety of all Missourians.”
The Order includes specific guidance for staying at home, social distancing, businesses and employees, schools, restaurants, firearm sales and state government buildings.
These guidelines include:
- Individuals currently residing in Missouri shall avoid leaving their homes or places of residence.
- All individuals in Missouri shall avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people.
- All public and charter schools must remain closed for the duration of the Order.
- Any entity that does not employ individuals to perform essential worker functions, in guidance provided by the federal government, will adhere to the limitation s on social gatherings and social distancing.