BREAKING: Jon Routh charged for pinning officer to SPD barricade

UPDATE 10:07 a.m.

According to court documents obtained by an Ozarks First reporter, the incident on June 9 started around 9:45 a.m., when officer Routh began driving through the parking lot of the Springfield Police Department on Chestnut Expressway.

According to a probable cause statement, Routh claimed he was being harassed by people employed by the FBI or Police Department. He would later tell investigators he was circling the “Cop Shop” in his white Isuzu Trooper because he wanted them to know he “meant business.”

“Routh stated he had no intention of harming anyone or anything,” the statement reads.

The following is a direct exert from the probable cause statement:

“Routh said he pulled through the parking lot the last time and observed a police officer come out of Police Headquarters. Routh Stated he heard the officer yell ‘stop’ and then observed the officer ‘go for his gun.’ Routh claimed he blacked out at that point and the next thing he remembered was he was sitting inside his vehicle. Routh realized his vehicle was wrecked and a police officer was running at him. Routh state he surrendered at that time and was shot.”

While Routh told officers he had no intention of hurting anyone, text messages sent by Routh before then incident do read in part “I’m going to run a cop over I think.”





ORIGINAL REPORT

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Jon Tyler Franklin Routh, the man Springfield Police say pinned officer Mark Priebe to an outdoor bollard on June 9, has been charged with first-degree assault and armed criminal action.

Right now, Ozarks First is working to obtain court documents to shed more light on the allegations facing Routh.

Routh is being held without bond. No court appearances have been scheduled at the time of original publication.

