Breaking: Christian County Courthouse evacuated after an unknown substance makes people sick

UPDATE: Hasmat teams have field-tested the substance that made the deputies sick and the results came back unknown.

The substance will be sent to a crime lab for further testing.

Crews will spend the entire night cleaning the building and plan to be ready to open tomorrow morning.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo.– The Christian County Courthouse has been evacuated after an unknown substance inside of a woman’s purse made several people sick.

Christian County Sheriff, Brad Cole, said a lady came into the circuit court building and went through the security area and while deputies checked her bag one deputy fainted. The female deputy was believed to have been exposed to an unknown substance

The deputy was then transferred to the hospital via ambulance.

The women have been taken into custody.

30 minutes after the deputy fainted, three other deputies got shortness of breath and were transferred to hospital.

All four are in stable condition and going through the decontamination process.

The entire courthouse was evacuated.

The Springfield fire team is on the scene with the hazmat teams and citizens should still stay out of the area.

This is a developing story.