BREAKDOWN: How does Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine plan compare to the CDC’s?

In this undated photo issued by the University of Oxford, a volunteer is administered the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, in Oxford, England. Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said Monday Nov. 23, 2020, that late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective, giving public health officials hope they may soon have access to a vaccine that is cheaper and easier to distribute than some of its rivals. (University of Oxford/John Cairns via AP)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The CDC has released a 75-page plan outlining how vaccinations will work in the coming months.

Part of that plan includes 3-phase program to roll out vaccines.

The CDC says it’s important to remember vaccine supply will be limited when the program begins, so allocation will focus on critical populations, like healthcare personnel, essential workers, and people aged 65 or older.

However, the CDC’s plan goes on to say “the vaccine supply is projected to increase quickly over the proceeding months, allowing vaccination efforts to be expanded to additional critical populations and the general public.”

Here’s how they breakdown:

Phase 1A: Potentially limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses available

paid and unpaid persons serving in healthcare settings who have the potential for direct or indirect exposure to patients or infectious materials

Phase 1B: Potentially limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine doses available

Other essential workers, such as emergency and law enforcement personnel and food packaging and distribution workers, teachers/school staff, and childcare providers.

Adults at a higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness, including people aged 65 years or older.

Administration of vaccines in closed settings only, such as workplaces or vaccination sites specific to Phase-1 populations.

Phase 2: Large number of vaccine doses available

Remainder of Phase 1A & 1B populations

Critical populations including long-term care facilities, jails and prisons, homeless, students attending colleges and universities, people from racial and ethnic minority groups, and others.

General population, depending on supply

Open setting to administer the vaccine at doctor’s offices, clinics, retail pharmacies, public health clinics, mobile clinics, community settings.

Phase 3: Likely sufficient supply

Remainder of Phase 1A & 1B populations

Critical populations

General populations

Additional settings to administer the vaccine through private partner sites and public heath sites where required.

Courtesy: cdc.gov

The CDC says the first orders of the COVID-19 vaccine will come in 100-dose kits. The kits include 105 needles, 105 syringes, 210 alcohol prep pads, 4 surgical masks and 2 face shields for vaccinators, 100 COVID-19 vaccination records for recipients, and a vaccine needle guide.

The plan states all kits will be given to providers by the federal government at no cost to providers.

The CDC’s plan also state that for most COVID-19 vaccines, two doses will be needed. The CDC says the second dose must take place between 21 or 28 days from the first dose and must be from the same manufacturer as the first dose.

The CDC is encouraging vaccine providers to make every attempt possible to schedules a patient’s second-dose appointment when a patient gets their first dose.

And here’s how that compares to Missouri’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan:

Missouri’s plan includes separating the state into 9 regions.

Those regions will each have a Regional Implementation Team made up of Local community and health partners, one Bureau of Immunizations liaison, and five members of a vaccination support team including one RN, two LPNS and one communicable disease/public health specialist.

Courtesy: health.mo.gov

Missouri’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan also has three phases, more specified phases of the vaccine roll out:

Phase 1A:

Long-term care facility staff first, followed by other health care workers. Depending on supply, Missouri plans to vaccinate inpatient healthcare workers that have comorbidities, followed by outpatient healthcare workers with comorbidities.

Phase 1B:

Much like the CDC’s plan, Missouri expects to begin vaccinating critical infrastructure workers, first responders, childcare workers, teachers, and people aged 65 years or older. Settings will change to doctors’ offices, clinics, pharmacies, and community sites.

Phase 2:

Remainder of Phase 1 populations, followed by essential workers and high-risk individuals, such as people living and working in congregate settings.

Phase 3:

Remainder of Phase 1 and 2 populations, followed by homeless individuals, jails and prisons, those studying and working at colleges and universities, and lastly, the general population.

In Phase 3, Missouri plans to use mobile medical units where needed most.

Below is an excerpt from an AP article regarding vaccinations nationally.

AP: WASHINGTON — The head of the U.S. effort to produce a coronavirus vaccine says the first immunizations could happen on Dec. 12.

A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee is set to meet Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer Inc.’s request for an emergency use authorization for its developing COVID-19 vaccine.

Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech recently announced that the vaccine appears 95% effective at preventing mild to severe COVID-19 disease in a large, ongoing study.

Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head of the Operation Warp Speed, the coronavirus vaccine program, says plans are to ship vaccines to states within 24 hours of expected FDA approval.

Slaoui told CNN he expects vaccinations would begin on the second day after approval, Dec. 12.