Breakdown: Four lawsuits against former school janitor

CAMDENTON, Mo. — Two parents are suing the Camdenton R-3 School District regarding the alleged sexual misconduct by a former school janitor.

Jesse Devore, 32, recently began working as an evening custodian at Oakridge Elementary after previously working at the middle school.

According to the probable cause statement, one of the alleged instances happened on March 12, 2019, when a student at Oakridge Elementary went to the bathroom and saw Jesse Devore “messing with himself” in one of the bathroom stalls.

Court records say Devore denied that event happened, but investigators watched security footage showing the entrance of the bathroom and saw Devore enter shortly before a student entering. The student left the bathroom “visibly upset” and began talking to a teacher nearby.

John Doe and his mother, Jane Doe, are listed as the plaintiffs in the first lawsuit against the school district filed on August 27.

In the most recently filed lawsuit, John Doe and his father, Joe Doe, are listed as the plaintiffs.

Court records show Devore is facing four counts of sexual misconduct involving a child under 15. All counts are listed as Devore’s first offense.

Devore isn’t the only defendant in these suits.

Other defendants listed include Camden School Superintendent Doctor Timothy Hadfield, Assistant Superintendent Doctor Ryan Neal and the entire school district.

The probable cause statement says Devore was a suspect in similar cases where he exposed himself to a child.

In October 2013, Devore admitted to exposing himself to a child in a Walmart bathroom. A separate time in October 2015, he exposed himself to a child outside of his residence.

Investigators found that Devore was arrested in Webb City for domestic assault and controlled substance in 2009.