BRANSON, Mo. – In honor of World Piano Day, Branson’s Titanic Museum is hosting an all-day Piano-thon featuring the area’s best pianists.

Beginning at 9 a.m., the Piano-thon will feature a new piano player every 30 minutes to play the museum’s piano.

“The musicians who played on board Titanic that night did so to give comfort and provide peace to those who are being left behind on the ship. When you think about music, it really is a peacekeeper. And we need that today more than ever.” says First Class Mate Pheobe.

World Piano Day takes place on the 88th day of the year because of the number of keys on the instrument being celebrated.

According to pianoday.org, World Piano Day aims to create a community platform for bringing together piano players from all around the world.

To observe World Piano Day nationaldaycalendar.com suggests doing the following: