Branson’s Route 76 will undergo changes soon

BRANSON, Mo. — Big changes are coming to Missouri Route 76 in Branson.

These changes are coming after the city of Branson took ownership over part of the route.

The orange lines in this image show the part of 76 the city has taken over.

It will now be called ’76 country boulevard.’.

When the $650,000 project is done, 76 will travel over the Ozark Mountain Highroad and over a section of US 65.

This project includes several other changes to roads in Branson.

Expect to see signs changing as early as next week.

The entire project is expected to be done in May.