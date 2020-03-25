Branson’s Parks and Recreations Department delivering groceries to those in need

BRANSON, Mo. — The Parks and Recreations Department in Branson is delivering groceries for seniors and anyone with a compromised immune system.

Parks director, Cindy Shook, says she got the idea from a group of college kids helping people in New York called Invisible Hands.

“Social distancing is great,” Shook said. “That’s what we all need to be doing. But then there’s a concern that we have some folks that can’t do some of the things and take care of themselves like they need to. This kind of program really helps to serve those who are at risk the most. And provide essential food and groceries if they can’t get out and get them during this time.”

The local Country Mart in town is partnering with the Rec Plex to fill these orders. The Country Mart’s director, Leroy Denney, knows a lot of people need this service now more than ever.

“We have a lot of people that are homebound,” Denney said. “Maybe you are afraid of catching something. With a lot of senior citizens in the area, they are not really prepared to come out and do all of the shopping that they really need to be doing. So I think to give them that opportunity, calling the Rec Plex, have Rec-Plex people come here, fulfill the orders and take care of the things that they’re needing. I think it’s just a wonderful thing for the whole entire community.”

Eddie Vangestel is a local shopper at Country Mart and he says people will need help like this to make it through such a tough time.

“Help survives through this thing,” Vangestel said. “I think it’s a good idea to help other people out. You know when you’re in need and you want someone there to help you out, it’s good to give back.”

If you live in the Branson area and are at-risk: