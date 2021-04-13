Branson’s new Board of Aldermen sworn-in, discuss masking ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson’s Board of Aldermen is scheduled to swear-in several new city officials including a new mayor and three new aldermen.

After the new members are sworn-in, its straight to work.

Larry Milton sworn-in as Branson mayor

Clay Cooper sworn-in as aldermen Ward I

Cody Fenton sworn-in as aldermen Ward II

Ruth Denham sworn-in as aldermen Ward III

The Board of Aldermen will discuss a hot topic affecting businesses and tourists in the city: The mask ordinance.

Along with the masking ordinance, this will also be the first in-person meeting at city hall since December 2020.

Larry Milton will now lead the meetings as Branson mayor and has already sponsored a reading of the city’s mask mandate for tonight’s meeting.

The mask mandate is scheduled to expire on May 24, but could be fully repealed at this meeting on April 13.

Watch the Board of Aldermen’s meeting below: