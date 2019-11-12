Branson’s Moon River Theater is up for sale

BRANSON, Mo. — A longtime Branson theater is up for sale again.

Andy Williams Moon River Theater, off the 76 strip, is now listed online for 6.7 million dollars.

Williams died of cancer in 2012 and his theater was later bought by his friend Jimmy Osmond of the Osmond Brothers.

We don’t know why the 11-acre lot is being sold or what will happen to some of the shows.

That decision will be left up to the new owner.

Right now, illusionist Rick Thomas and the Lennon Sisters are performing in the theater.

We asked Branson mayor, Edd Akers, about his thoughts on sale.

He says the city is seeing a generational change.

“I think we’re coming into a time where, the way that music is displayed and done across the country has changed a bunch,” Akers said. “We’re seeing a lot of need for the smaller venues theaters. Where people come and see some up and coming theater attractions. Perhaps the need for that size of theater, or the nice-ness of that theater is not longer what is needed for people to come. But we got a different group that thinks. Millennials think different than the folks of my generation or the generation between us.”

Akers says the theater business is still strong in Branson.

Moon River Theater is being listed by SVN Rankin Company.

To learn more about the sale, click here.