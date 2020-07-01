Branson’s Missouri Job Center re-opens

BRANSON, Mo. — The Missouri Job Center in Branson re-opened and made modifications to plans and rules.

All hiring events, workshops and job fairs are suspended until further notice by the center.

Every employee will be required to wear a mask will use keyboards wrapped in plastic to speed up the disinfecting process.

Those who are receiving unemployment can now go to the building to track their claim and get assistance completing their job search requirements.

Kelly Fender, the Branson Job Center supervisor, explained the changes made to make things safer for their customers.

“We’ve made some modifications throughout the building as far as having some hand sanitizing stations and some touch-free trash cans,” said Fender. “We can only see 15 customers at a time. If there were to be more than that, then we would ask them for their phone number and have them wait in their vehicle.”

June 29 was the job center’s first day back and Fender says they helped over 20 customers.