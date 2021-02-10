Branson’s icy roads impact local Valentine’s Day business sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The winter weather in Branson, Missouri, is costing one business some Valentine’s Day sales.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 10, ice covered the streets and parking lots. Utility companies were also seen out early at homes and apartment complexes to check on power outages.

Anna Melendez, the co-owner of Branson’s Petal Pushers, said the winter weather makes it harder to take care of their products.

“We do a lot of phone orders,” said Melendez. “We do a lot of online orders, so our biggest thing is the temperature being so cold. We’ll have to cover a lot of our flowers and we call all of our customers before we make deliveries to let them know, hey it’s going to be 10 degrees. You might want to be waiting at the door so as soon as we drop them, we bring them right in.”

Valentine’s Day is reported to have a high of 18 degrees this year.

