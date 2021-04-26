Branson’s first food truck court to open at Branson Meadows

BRANSON, Mo. — A Branson food court made up of food trucks is setting up after the Board of Aldermen passed an ordinance allowing such a place to exist in the city.

Jeff Bowman, the owner of the Chillin’ Out Chicago Dog and Shaved Ice stand, said he hasn’t been affected by the labor shortage and believes people are choosing to eat outside due to the pandemic.

“Some people are worried still about sitting in large groups, so when they come here they can be outside, away from everybody and get their meals and leave,” said Bowman. “Or sit in their cars and eat, and not have to worry about large crowds.”

Bob Nichols, the president of the Branson Academy for the Advancement of Music and Theatre (BAAMT), said the new food truck court is being built at Branson Meadows.

“Just about a year ago, the city of Branson passed an ordinance which allows food trucks court for the first time, and we are the first applicant to take advantage of the new ordinance which allows up to twelve different trucks,” said Nichols.

Nichols says BAAMT hopes to change the atmosphere a bit to bring in customers.

“We plan on having live entertainment and music out here for our visitors as much as possible,” said Nichols.

Nichols said a separate project is in the works to help promote the yummy facility.

“Adding a farmers market on Tuesdays and Thursdays, we build more excitement for what will be going on here,” said Nichols.

Nichols hopes this new tourist attraction will bring more people to The Shoppes at Branson Meadows.