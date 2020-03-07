Branson’s Comic Con kick-off

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Comic Con 2020 is in full swing tonight at The Welk Resort.

The event includes special guests like actor Kevin Sorbo and magician Josh Farley from the show “Penn and Teller Fool Us”.

Jennifer Cihi, the singing voice of sailor moon, and a couple of power rangers will also be making an appearance.

A few people who traveled from Arkansas for the convention shared why they love these kinds of events.

“People coming together to just enjoy something,” said Brandon Nichols, from Harrison, Arkansas. “It’s all walks of life. Each story says something to someone else regardless of their background. They get something else out of it.

“I love this place,” said Shawnee Morris, from Jasper, Arkansas. “I love the vibes it sends. There’s so many people doing what they love, sharing what they create. Just all kinds of stuff.”

Branson Comic-Con will last all weekend long, day passes range from $15 to $20.