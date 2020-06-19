Branson’s Board of Alderman discuss closing their recycling center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Branson Recycling Center has been closed due to COVID-19, and now the Board of Aldermen are discussing closing the center for good.

At the Board of Alderman study session, they said there was a discussion on getting rid of the recycling center before COVID-19 based on budget cuts.

The 2019 revenue for the recycling center was over $13,000, but the cost for personnel and operations totaled near $240,000 last year.

Citizens of Branson currently pay the taxes that cover the recycling center’s cost, even though any person or business can drop off their recycling at the center for no costs.

Director of Public Works, Keith Francis, presented this information to the Branson Board of Alderman on June 18 along with three ways to move forward.

“Don’t change, continue losing our approximately $250,000 per year out of our general fund,” said Francis. “Close the recycle center, stop taking business away from private industry. The City of Branson Republic Service who still desires to recycle, could add recycling for approximately $7 a month.”

The Board of Alderman will continue to discuss and are expected to vote on the matter in an official meeting next month.