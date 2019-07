BRANSON, Mo. — Some hospital patients will be a bit more cozy during their time spent at CoxHealth in Branson thanks to some women in the community.

Some members of the Branson Knit and Crochet Club delivered donations of hats and booties for newborns as well as blankets for cancer center patients.

This is the second year the groups has made donations to the hospital..

If you’re interested in joining the group, they meet every Monday from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Branson Community Center.