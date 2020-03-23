Branson woman pleaded guilty to kidnapping

BRANSON, Mo.– Khristian Garbrecht, 27, of Branson, who was charged with kidnapping, pleaded guilty in court to a reduced charge of second-degree kidnapping.

Garbrecht was sentenced to 7 years in the Department of Corrections. If Garbrecht completes a 120-day shock program, she has the chance of possible probation.

Branson Police say officers responded to the Stratford House Inn for a reported stabbing around 8 a.m. on April 13, 2019. While responding to the inn, a motorist called police reporting that an adult male flagged them down and said he had been kidnapped and assaulted numerous times.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the victim was able to grab a knife and cut one of the suspects. The victim was then able to flee the room he was held overnight against his will.

Gary Murphy, 31, of Branson, was taken into custody at a hospital in Springfield. A warrant was issued for him for kidnapping and assault, with a $100,000 bond. Khristian Garbrecht, 27, of Branson, was held at the Taney County Jail, on a warrant for kidnapping, with a $75,000 bond.

The victim was treated and released from a local hospital.