Branson woman ejected from vehicle dies

HOLLISTER, Mo.- A Branson woman has died after her car left the road and hit a tree.

According to a press release from the Hollister Police Department, 28-year-old Breanna Weaver was driving north on Knox Avenue near State Highway 76 Monday evening around 5 p.m. when she failed to negotiate a curve.

This caused the car Weaver was driving to jump a curb and leave the road, then hitting a tree. Police say she was ejected from the vehicle due to the crash. Weaver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe speed may have been a factor for Weaver not negotiating the curve.

Weaver was from Branson.

The crash is still under investigation.

