Branson tourism seems to be improving despite COVID-19 pandemic

BRANSON, Mo. — One Branson business says its business is better than it was two months ago even though the Taney County Health Department says the total of COVID-19 cases is up to 63, with 37 of them being active.

Principal at the Runaway Mountain Coaster Mark Ruda says since everything opened back up again, he is starting to see more customers, but the number is not close to what they usually see this time of year.

“There are some people who have different comfort levels than others, but I think a fair number of people feel like ‘we still want to do a vacation,'” said Ruda. “We want to be a little bit cautious, but we still feel like we can do somethings safely and they feel like they can do this.”

Ruda says he is taking precautions to prevent to spread of COVID-19.

“All of our attendants are wearing masks,” said Ruda. “They are optional for our customers, but attendants are wearing masks.”

Customers can buy tickets online as well as fill out an agreement to limit face-to-face interaction.

“We have 6-foot spacing lines in our queue line and we’re sanitizing carts between each ride,” said Ruda. “When you’re on the ride itself, you’re distanced pretty well.”

Visitor Lori McLaughlin says she is happy she and her family came to visit Branson despite the pandemic.

“We decided to get out of town and we have family that’s visited here before and always said it was a lot of fun,” said McLaughlin. “I think overall, we have felt pretty good with what we’ve seen.”

McLaughlin believes there are ways to social distance and still enjoy certain events and activities.