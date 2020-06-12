Branson Tourism industry sees a spike from outdoor activities

BRANSON, MO- With Silver Dollar City reopening tomorrow, Branson is already seeing vacationers from out of town start to return.

“People are wanting outdoor activities for sure. That’s what we’ve seen a big spike in actually in our specific location. Shepherd of the Hills, everyone is wanting to go to Shepherd of the Hills outdoor drama”, said Lucas Case. Case is the Marketing and Operations Director for Save on Branson, a company that specializes in bringing in vacationers. “They’re wanting to get out on the lake. State Park Marina I know is very, very busy right now. They’re seeing record numbers from what I understand. So, we have a lot of fun, outdoor activities for people to do which is great. We have our thousand hills golf resort too here in town that our company owns. So, we have a lot of fun things for people to do to social distance properly.”

Jesse Peyton, manager for What’s Up Doc out of Kimberling City, agrees that tourists are coming in to enjoy the lake. He says his business is doing better this month than they have in recent years. “June is typically pretty slow for us, so it’s been nice to have some business. We’ve been sending out a lot of our rental boats that we typically wouldn’t. As well as helping out with a lot of our gas customers that we usually don’t see this time of year.”

With the city expected to fully reopen with the state this Tuesday, businesses are optimistic that the season may still be salvageable.