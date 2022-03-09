BRANSON, Mo. – The Titanic Museum Attraction in Branson is hosting an all-day piano-thon in celebration of World Piano Day.

World Piano Day celebrations will consist of a one-day-only event at the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction on March 29th.

The event will cast the spotlight on the piano talents of the Branson area’s own pianists as they pay tribute to the heroism of the eight members of the Titanic orchestra.

“The piano is an instrument with the power to bring people together to enjoy one thing we all have in common, music, the international peacemaker,” says Branson Titanic Museum Attraction COO and Co-Owner Mary Kellogg-Joslyn.

According to the museum’s press release, on board the Titanic there were at least five known Steinway pianos. Three were positioned in 1st Class; among them was the ship’s only Grand Piano. In 2nd Class, there were two upright pianos, and it is reported 3rd Class also had an upright piano, but little is known about it. Each of these instruments played important roles in the ship’s social scene and in the ship’s final hours.

Pianists interested in scheduling a time to play the piano as part of the Branson Titanic Museum Attraction Piano-thon can do so by contacting Ruthann Crust at 417-335-3762.