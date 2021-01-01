Branson theatres, businesses prepare to ring in the new year

Branson is ringing in the new year with COVID-19 safe festivities.

The theaters on the strip are gearing up for celebration while other businesses are helping those that are choosing to stay home for New Years Eve.

“We’ve definelty seen an increase in sales and definelty an increase in traffic,” said Brian Blankenship, the general manager of Macadoodles. “I think a lot more people are planning on staying home for New Years Eve this year and it’s definetly been a crazy week so far.”

Jacqui Bell, the general manager of the Kings Castle Theatre in Branson, said she’s hosting her first ever New Years Eve party featuring their show, Anthems of Rock.

“It’s like a party in here, all the same,” said Bell. “The crowd just loves it. They go wild, so we’re like it’s the perfect show for a New Years Eve party.”

Doors open at 6 p.m., and will feature catering from restaurants for their pre-show party.

But it’s still 2020, which means they will have safety precautions to keep their guest safe from COVID-19.

“We are socially distancing still,” said Bell. “Within the theatre, we seat every other row. We have three seats between each other, so everyone’s very safe. We do require masks to be worn if you’re up and walking around.”

Kelvin Wright, a dancer at King’s Castle, said he is looking forward to the celebration.

“I think it’s such a special time of year for everybody,” said Wright. “We don’t know what is going to happen in the next year, so I think the energy and the buzz in the room is just going to be electrifying, and I think that’s just going to make the show a little bit more special. The audience will maybe get into the show a little bit more, and I’m sure for us on stage as a cast, they’re going to love that and just give everything that we have.”

The celebration at King’s Castle will be over before midnight to give their guests an option to celebrate at one of Branson’s other venues.