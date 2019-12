BRANSON, Mo. — Two events happening tonight have an important message during the holidays.

In Branson, foster families can attend a free Christmas show at 6:30 at the Baldknobbers’ Famous Theatre.

World-renowned gospel singers will be performing alongside comedian ventriloquist Jim Barber.

And don’t forget about pictures with Santa too!

It’s the sixth year for the event to say thanks to parents who adopt kids in need.