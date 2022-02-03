BRANSON, Mo.– Branson crews are measuring as much as 8 inches of snow in town, causing many struggles for drivers.

“We have 10-12 people (clearing snow) all the time, around the clock,” Branson Public Works director Keith Francis said. “We have 10 plow trucks, we have a couple of them break down now, but that goes with the territory.”

Branson Public works crews are working long shifts to push snow off the roads as much as they can.

“We mainly concentrate on our main thoroughfares first,” Francis said. “We do try to hit some of the subdivisions if we can to try to get at least one pass through the roads. We’ve hit all the roads at least once now.”

Francis says the landscape here in Branson can make it difficult on drivers. KOLR10 crews have observed multiple trucks and even a bus get stuck due to the snow.

“People out in, especially two-wheel-drive vehicles and some four-wheel-drive vehicles,” Francis said. “They think the four-wheel-drives are invincible, but they are not.

The weather and slick road conditions have caused Branson city offices to close for Friday.

Francis gives some tips for drivers who need to brave the slick roadways.

“A lot of people driving on snow, they want to hit their brakes going down a hill,” Francis said. “If their vehicle is still in gear, it’s best if they put it in neutral and just tap their brakes as they’re going down the hill. That will help you stop more than anything. Otherwise, your wheels are going to try to pull you while your brakes are trying to stop you.”

A lot of people are already out trying to shovel the snow around their homes.

“It helps me so my mom can get out and do stuff,” resident Dominic Logue said. “My mom’s the only one who has four-wheel-drive to get out in this kind of weather.”

Many closed signs are hanging on the doors of businesses, but there are a few who decided to stay open through the storm.

“We’re not really worried about the money so much we’re just wondering about the people getting their products,” Euro Bazar associate Iana Astretcova said. “They’re very surprised. Well they called in before, I said we are open and they got what they needed. They were pretty surprised but they were glad.”

Crews say they know another wave of snow is on the way that will bring a few more inches – and they’re going to keep at it, especially in the downtown area.