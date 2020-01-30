Branson stoplights receiving improvements

BRANSON, Mo. — Several stoplights in Branson are getting an upgrade thanks to a grant from the Federal Highways Administration.

This project will begin today, Jan. 30. and is expected to take up to three weeks to complete with little impact on traffic.

Stoplights will be upgraded at 26 intersections throughout Branson.

The funding is coming from the Accelerated Innovation Deployment Grant which was awarded to MoDOT and the city of Branson in 2019.

Branson says these upgrades will improve traffic flow and overall safety across the city.

Drivers are reminded to be aware of workers and changing traffic patterns.