Branson shooting leaves one victim dead, one taken to hospital

BRANSON, Mo.– Two victims were shot in Branson on Saturday night, with one pronounced dead.

Branson Police Department received reports of a shooting on May 29 in the 1800 block of W 76 Country Blvd. Two victims were found in the rear parking lot of a restaurant, with one pronounced dead at the scene.

The other victim was taken to a hospital in Springfield for treatment.

The identities of the victims are known but not currently released. Authorities believe there is not an ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is being asked to contact the Branson Police Department at (417) 334-1085 or through their website.