Branson sets up Town Halls to talk to residents about animal ordinance

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson will be holding Town Hall meetings to discuss the city’s proposed animal ordinance. The first meeting will invite residents of Ward III to give input on May 20 on an extensive animal code covering everything from limiting the number of pets to not feeding wild animals.

Bob Huels, the president of the Shepherd of the Hills Humane Society, said they have worked with the Branson Police Department over the last few years on the proposed animal code.

“The first draft was probably three years ago and we were brought in and asked,” said Huels. “For the most part, it was a good, solid ordinance that protected people, but also protected animals, which is one of our strongest goals.”

The 48-page proposed ordinance covers a lot of different regulations from animal abuse to microchipping your pet.

“If the animal escapes a house, gets lost, you know whatever the case may be, this [microchipping] is the one way we know we can get them back to you as fast as possible,” said Huels.

Due to public outcry, the Branson Board of Aldermen will be hosting town hall meetings to discuss resident’s issues with the animal code.

The first meeting on May 20 will be hosted at 5:30 p.m. at the Skyline Baptist Church Family Life Center.

“These people and these animals live inside the city limits and the city is a congested area where we need to have rules to take care of what can or can’t be done.”

Aldermen Whiteis and Denham will host the Town Hall with the Branson Police Department and share details with the community.