Branson set up light display to lift community spirit

BRANSON, Mo. — A new light display was unveiled in Branson to help lift the communities’ spirits during this pandemic.
“believe in Branson” now lights up the center’s urgent care.
It was donated by Tammy Peters of North Pole Productions who has been involved in Christmas celebrations in Branson for nearly 15 years.
The display was designed and crafted locally at the North Pole Productions facility in Taneyville.
The message “believe in Branson” was chosen to help unite the community and give hope for better days ahead.