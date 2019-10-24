Branson schools discuss school bus safety

BRANSON, Mo.– This week is National school bus safety week and one local school spent part of the morning helping their young students understand how to be safe.

This morning at Cedar Ridge Elementary in Branson, school officials conducted their annual safe rider workshops for their kindergarteners which included the do’s and don’ts inside and outside the bus.

Rob Watson, transportation director of Branson schools said, “so, we take this time to hone in on that and really try to drive home that the kids need to stay away from that danger zone area around the bus and how to cross the bus properly.”

Training also included identifying the danger zone, sitting properly inside the bus and being kind to one another including the driver.

Watson talked about their most common accident.

“A child not sitting in their seat right and so they’re not positioned to be able to ride the bus safely and maybe as the bus is going around a turn or something like that they may fall and they’re going to get a bump or a bruise,” Watson said. “That’s probably your most common accident on the bus.”

School officials say that students are at greatest risk for injury or death, outside of the bus.

“The number of accidents that happen outside of the bus are very, very few when you look at the overall numbers,” Watson said. “So, it wouldn’t be a common thing at all. It’s just that’s the biggest one that’s going to happen.”

This school bus safety workshop is conducted every year for the students in kindergarten through third grade.