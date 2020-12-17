Branson Salvation Army working to bring back warming center for homeless

BRANSON, Mo. — The Salvation Army in Branson is looking for volunteers to bring back its warming center for the homeless throughout the rest of the winter.

Linda McCormick, the captain of Branson’s Salvation Army, said she was asked by the Branson fire chief to bring back its warming center to help the homeless escape the freezing temperatures.

“Chief Ted came to me yesterday and asked if we would reopen the warming center, and I said ‘if I have volunteers,'” said McCormick. “I don’t have a problem with that. but that’s been my struggle for the last two years because I have to have a male and a female who stays up all night. They have to have eyes on the room all the time.”

Additional volunteers would have to stay up to cook and keep everything clean.

“We have to be able to fix hot meals, dinner and breakfast, and keep everybody safe as far as COVID,” said McCormick.

The Branson Salvation Army is also hosting a toy drive. Nancy Halloway, a volunteer, said helping with the toy drive is a special feeling.

“Like I said, It’s always fun. It brings out the kid in all of us. It’s the reason for Christmas,” said Halloway. “It’s the season of giving and so for us to be able to give back to the families is truly exciting.”

The Toy Drive will be held at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Branson leading up to the Turkey Bowling Fundraiser that begins at 5:30 p.m.