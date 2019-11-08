Branson Salvation Army red kettle campaign helps those in need this holiday season

BRANSON, Mo.– The Salvation Army in Branson is reaching out to those who won’t be home for the holidays because they’re homeless.

Branson charities are facing many challenges after numerous extended stay hotels closed their doors permanently.

The Salvation Army is one of those non-profits working diligently to help those who are in need through their red kettle campaign and donations.

However, their resources are limited and they’re also running into obstacles with some of the existing hotels.

Captain Linda McCormick with The Salvation Army in Branson said they’re also dealing with a shortage of red kettle bell ringer volunteers.

This is a developing story.