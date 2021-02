BRANSON, Mo. — A sprinkler line break in Branson has caused several roads leading to Tanger Outlet on Tuesday, Feb. 16.

The city of Branson said the roads closed are Tanger Blvd. at W. 76 Country Blvd., Oak Creek Drive at Forsyth Street and Wildwood Drive at Oak Creek Drive.

Water from the sprinkler got onto the roads and froze creating dangerous driving hazard.

Roads will reopen when street crews can make sure they are safe for drivers.