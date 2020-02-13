Branson restaurant owner gets inducted into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

BRANSON, Mo. — Nolan Fogle owns six restaurants here in the Branson area. But when he’s not taking care of those businesses, or raising money for his Benefit The Badge non-profit, he’s taking care of business on the softball diamond.

Last month, the center fielder turned 2nd baseman, was given the honor of being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame.

Then just last week, he received a phone call, letting him know that he’s also being inducted into the Midwest USSSA Sports Hall of Fame for his exceptional softball skills.

Fogle’s daughter Autumn doesn’t play baseball, but she did get dad’s sports gene.

“He’s a big reason that I got into sports, like I played T-ball and I played when I was around like 13 but that just wasn’t necessarily my sport. I got into volleyball and he was like a big supporter,” said Autumn. “So, it’s really cool to see him like follow what he really loves to do and like get this big honor. It’s really, really cool.”

Fogle said, “You know I go back to just being able to do something that really that you’ve worked hard at your entire life and then to be recognized for it, is really the pinnacle of all of it.”

Fogle will be inducted into the USSSA Sports Hall of Fame on March 21st, at the Stoney Creek Hotel and Conference Center in Kansas City.