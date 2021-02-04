Branson resort hosts job fair for several open positions

BRANSON, Mo. — A resort in the Ozarks hosted a job fair to find 60 new employees to fill positions in several departments.

Big Cedar Lodge is looking to hire people in guest services, culinary, housekeeping, engineering and accounting.

Open positions are at the main resort in Branson, at Finley Farms and at the Angler’s Lodges in Hollister and Springfield.

“There are full-time and part-time positions open, management positions open,” said Janey Glaser, the public relations manager. “So whether you’re looking to get back into the workforce or start your career there is truly unlimited growth opportunity here and that’s something we really pride ourselves on.”

Glaser said the resort has seen growing interest in the outdoors since the pandemic and is anticipating more visitors this spring.

Big Cedar Lodge said job seekers can apply on its website if they missed the job fair.