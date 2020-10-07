Branson residents meet neighbors, community members at National Night Out

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Community participated in the annual National Night Out Tuesday, Oct. 6.

Branson’s Night Out is an opportunity for neighbors to meet other residents as well as first responders and community leaders.

Cris Bohinc helped organize the event in Branson. She says it didn’t take much to entice her neighbors to come out.

“Who doesn’t want to come for food?” said Bohinc. “So we thought that was a good drawing card. This year, we also added in having the raffle for free, so everyone had the chance to win something.”

Bohinc says everyone who came out really got a chance to know more about their community.

“All of the different departments come so people can ask questions and find out things and just get to know their police and firefighters,” said Bohinc.

Police Officer Ronnie Bradley says this event is important because it helps neighbors reach out to officers like her.

“We can all share what concerns we have in the community and there are things that we don’t know about,” said Bradley said. “When we get out here and talk to these neighbors and things and these folks, we can find out things that we didn’t know. Hopefully, we can look into them and it can help us solve some problems.”

Linda Taylor says the numbers of this year’s National Night Out may have gone down due to the pandemic.

“I’m a little disappointed that we don’t have a larger crowd this year,” said Taylor. “We had a great crowd last year, but with COVID-19, it’s to be expected. A lot of people want to be on the safe side.”

Twelve parties were happening throughout the city of Branson at different parks and neighborhoods.