Branson renovated the old Days Inn on the strip- it looks great

BRANSON,Mo.– Branson City leaders discussed the critical need for affordable workforce housing.

They decided to renovate Plato’s Cave, a vacant Days Inn on the 76 Strip.

The 423 studio apartment-style rooms were transformed into workforce housing for young, international workers from 33 different countries.

Since they opened, the workforce housing property has added a swimming pool, volleyball court and now they’ve transformed a former restaurant on the premises, which sat vacant for about a decade, into a clubhouse.

The renovations on the clubhouse were completed a few weeks ago. The clubhouse will be a place for residents to relax.

This is a developing story.