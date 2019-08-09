Breaking News
Attention DirecTV Customers

Branson renovated the old Days Inn on the strip- it looks great

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON,Mo.– Branson City leaders discussed the critical need for affordable workforce housing.

They decided to renovate Plato’s Cave, a vacant Days Inn on the 76 Strip.

The 423 studio apartment-style rooms were transformed into workforce housing for young, international workers from 33 different countries.

Since they opened, the workforce housing property has added a swimming pool, volleyball court and now they’ve transformed a former restaurant on the premises, which sat vacant for about a decade, into a clubhouse.

The renovations on the clubhouse were completed a few weeks ago. The clubhouse will be a place for residents to relax.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now