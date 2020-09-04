Branson Regional Arts Council Labor Day Weekend events

BRANSON, MO- The Branson Regional Arts Council is beginning to host events and shows after months of postponing due to the pandemic.

Their executive director, Jim Barber, says they are ready to get back and going. “As we got into March, and the pandemic hit everything stopped, and so we thought well maybe it will be two months. No, it has been six months now and September we’re blowing open the doors. Everything’s coming back to life. The songwriting workshops is one of our first things, but tonight we are having an artists reception at the Branson Convention Center. We have a fantastic gallery on the second tier of the convention center where we feature 14 various local area artist.”

Guest can attend the artists reception at the Branson Convention Center tonight for free. They also have the opportunity to meet the local artist behind some of the featured work between 7pm and 8pm tonight.

Tomorrow they will be featuring a songwriting workshop taught by Branson’s own, Prince Ivan held at the Historic Owen Theatre. The spectra-pop group have released a studio album, “The Preface”, and will have their song, “Let Her Be Beautiful” in the upcoming film, “The Never List”.

Aaron Ellsworth of Prince Ivan says it is important to give back, especially in their hometown. “It is important for the culture. We think it is important for people of my generation and younger to continue to come to Branson. We really believe in this area. We believe in what it represents.”