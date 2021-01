SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- A Springfield woman was sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for leading a conspiracy involving the distribution of more than 15 kilograms of methamphetamine.

According to the Department of Justice, 39-year-old Christina E. Gauger would pay $30,000 to $40,000 for a pound of meth per week by traveling to Kansas City, Missouri, and distribute it to at least five co-conspirators who would take it throughout Cass, Greene and Miller counties.