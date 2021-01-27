Branson Recycle Center closes so equipment can be transferred to new location

Local News

by: Bryce Derrickson

Posted: / Updated:

BRANSON, Mo. — The City Recycle Center located in Taney County will be closed starting Jan. 27, 2021, so its equipment can be transferred to its new location, according to the City of Branson.

The equipment will head to the Taney County Transfer Station at 247 Buchannan Road.

On Jan. 26, 2021, the Branson Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance to transfer the Recycle Center equipment and operations to Taney County.

The county plans to open the new Recycle Center in the first part of February when all the equipment is transferred.

For questions regarding the Recycle Center contact the Taney County Road and Bridge Department at 417-546-7268.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Viewer Panel Sign Up

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Big Game Station