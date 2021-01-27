Branson Recycle Center closes so equipment can be transferred to new location

BRANSON, Mo. — The City Recycle Center located in Taney County will be closed starting Jan. 27, 2021, so its equipment can be transferred to its new location, according to the City of Branson.

The equipment will head to the Taney County Transfer Station at 247 Buchannan Road.

On Jan. 26, 2021, the Branson Board of Aldermen approved an ordinance to transfer the Recycle Center equipment and operations to Taney County.

The county plans to open the new Recycle Center in the first part of February when all the equipment is transferred.

For questions regarding the Recycle Center contact the Taney County Road and Bridge Department at 417-546-7268.