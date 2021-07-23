Branson purse theft leads to homicide fugitive arrest

BRANSON, Mo. – On Wednesday, July 21st, Branson Police investigated a theft at a Branson business that led to the arrest of a homicide fugitive.

A customer’s purse was left at the business and stolen by an employee, but when officers arrived, the employee was not there.

Officers then discovered the employee had given the business a fasle name and, when they found out the employee’s true identity, they realized that the stealing suspect had an outstanding warrant for homicide in Colorado.

On Thursday, detectives found and arrested the suspect after a search that lasted through the night on Wednesday.