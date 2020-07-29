Branson Public Schools announces back-to-school plan

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson Public Schools has announced it’s safety plan for returning to school.

Branson Public Schools will have two learning options:

Traditional five-day in-class schooling with extended safety measures. Online learning from home through its state-approved district partner LAUNCH.

Facial coverings will be required for staff and students grades 4th through 12th. Grades 3rd through Pre-K will be strongly encouraged to wear a facial covering.

Though facial coverings will be exempt during:

Recess

Mealtime

When social distancing is possible

All grades will be required to wear a face covering while riding the bus.

For extended safety measures, parents are asked to check their kid’s temperature and watch for symptoms. Social distancing will be utilized during classes, playgrounds and in-class periods. Visitors and volunteers also will not be allowed in buildings during the school day.

Health protocols are:

Staff will perform daily self-screening and pass a temperature check when arriving.

Students showing symptoms will be monitored in a protected area before being sent home.

Students and staff will only be allowed to return to school with a release from a health care provider or from the health department.

For more information about Branson Public Schools back-to-school plan click here.