Branson program helps people spread Christmas cheer to local senior citizens

BRANSON, Mo. — Anyone can bring joy to senior citizens on Christmas through Branson’s Adopt-A-Senior program.

The Branson Parks and Recreation set up this program with the Senior Age Area Agency to encourage people to give gifts and well wishes to local senior citizens.

Gifts bought for the seniors should be returned to the Branson RecPlex or Branson Community Center by Wednesday, Dec. 9.

If you would like to adopt a senior for the holidays, wish lists can be picked up at the Branson Community Center beginning on Monday, Nov. 16, or have one emailed to you by sending an email to tburrow@bransonmo.gov.

For more information, you can call 417-337-8510 or visit the Branson Parks & Recreation website.