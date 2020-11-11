Branson program helps people spread Christmas cheer to local senior citizens

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Make It Count

BRANSON, Mo. — Anyone can bring joy to senior citizens on Christmas through Branson’s Adopt-A-Senior program.

The Branson Parks and Recreation set up this program with the Senior Age Area Agency to encourage people to give gifts and well wishes to local senior citizens.

Gifts bought for the seniors should be returned to the Branson RecPlex or Branson Community Center by Wednesday, Dec. 9.  

If you would like to adopt a senior for the holidays, wish lists can be picked up at the Branson Community Center beginning on Monday, Nov. 16, or have one emailed to you by sending an email to tburrow@bransonmo.gov.

For more information, you can call 417-337-8510 or visit the Branson Parks & Recreation website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

World News

More World News
Make It Count

Trending Stories

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now