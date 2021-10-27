Branson prepares for a safe Halloween

BRANSON, Mo. – Branson Auto Alliance will hold their 5th annual trunk-n-treat event this Saturday at the Branson price chopper starting at 6 pm.

If you would like to be a part of the event and hand out some candy to the kiddos, you will need to show up at 5 pm, but make sure you and your car are dressed to impress.

Another event this weekend is the rec plex’s annual boonanza… That starts this Friday at 5:30 and will continue to 8 pm.

They will have scavenger hunts, games, and of course trick or treating.

Jennifer Ruit is a nurse from Cox Branson and she says when you’re finished with these events, it’s important to check the kids’ candy bags.

“Inspect the candy. Anything that is open, wrappers that are partially open, wrappers that are damaged… all of that stuff needs to be thrown away. Anything that is homemade that didn’t come store-bought, if you don’t know specifically who gave it to you, you don’t know what’s in it. So then you need to discard those treats even though they may look fantastic. If you don’t know what’s in it, your best bet is to air on the side of caution and throw ’em out,” says Ruit.