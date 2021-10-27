Branson postpones 2022 budget reading

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Board of Aldermen has postponed the reading of the proposed 2022 budget.

The Branson Mayor called a special meeting for October 28th at 10 a.m. to discuss changes in the budget.

The first reading of the proposed budget has been moved to November 18th at 1:30 p.m. to receive further information from the Finance Department.

The meeting and all discussions can be heard on the Branson city website at BransonMo.Gov/Livestream.

The proposed 2022 budget can be found on the city’s website, BransonMo.Gov, in the “Reports” section under “Financial.”