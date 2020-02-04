Branson police warn about fake money in circulation

BRANSON, Mo. — The Branson Police Department is making a public warning about counterfeit bills.

Be on the lookout for fake 5, 10, 20, 50, and hundred dollar bills.

They’re in circulation right now.

A lot of the money will have the markings “for motion picture use only” on the front and back of the bill.

There may also be printed red Chinese symbols too.

Counterfeit bills usually have the same serial number.

Hold the bill up to the light to see the watermark on the front ride side to check if it’s legit.

Call the police if you find any fake money.