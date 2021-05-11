Branson police thank social media for helping find family of discovered human remains

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson police are crediting social media for helping them locate the family of Deborah Brown, whose remains were located in Branson back in April 2020.

Police say they were able to identify Brown through dental records but could not find her extended family.

Within four days, a social media post shared by 2,400 people nationwide helped connect them to relatives.

Brown’s remains were discovered on April 10 near Highway 248 and Gretna Road in Branson.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call the Branson Police Department’s tip line at 417-334-1085.

This remains an active investigation.